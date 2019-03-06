TYLER, Texas — Summertime means summer camps for some kids!

With so many summer camps being offered across East Texas, how do you know which one is best for your child?

We'll we've got you covered!

Tyler Junior College is just one stop on the Summer Camp fun list.

Starting June 3rd through mid-August, kids can participate in a variety of different camps from horsemanship to robotics, scuba and improv comedy, just to name a few!

"We have camps like space camp, we have a number of technology camps where kids will actually design simulation camps," says Heath Stoner, TJC Summer Camp Director

Other TJC camps include:

Aquatic Camp; Babysitting Bootcamp; Broadway Camp; Camp Illusion; Family Astronomy Camp; Incredible Stuff; Intro to High-Tech Health Careers; Jazz/Hip Hop Dance Camp; Jewelry Camp; Jr. Chef Culinary Camp; Jr. Firefighter Academy; LEGO Films & Stop Action; Minecraft Modders; Open Water Scuba; Shark Tank for Teens; Slime Kaboom; Space Camp; Table Tennis; Video Game Retro Adventures; Virtual Reality; Watercolor & Acrylic Painting; and Wood Works, and MORE!

"Our camps are held on a higher education campus, we ultimately want our kids to come here and become familiar to higher education and be exposed to Tyler Junior College," says Heath, "we have a syllabus, we have objectives of our kids are going to get out of it. Ultimately, our kids are going to have a lot of fun, they're going to grow in their friendships and their skills."

Registration is still open.

The price of the camps vary depending on the program.

For more information on how to register, please visit the TJC Summer Camp's website.





