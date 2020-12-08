ETX vacation retreat sees hope as business holds steady amid COVID-19

While some are still on a downhill slope financially to keep their business open. This East Texas vacation retreat is moving on up.

BEN WHEELER, Texas — In the mist of financial devastation COVID-19 has brought to many, one vacation rental tucked away in East Texas is doing well.

Owner and Inn Keeper of Dragonhead Retreat, Kathy Holdway, has called her business an escape many like to indulge in. She's housed a home away from home for people for the last 11 years.

"We wanted to have a place for gatherings and we wanted to have a place for people to come to nature," Holdway said.

Holdway along with Jeff Basehore, the Inn's architect, prides themselves on outdoor living and unique venue.

"It's just absolutely gorgeous here. It's like waking up in heaven," Holdway said.

Reports say the hotel industry was hit the hardest once the pandemic hit. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the hospitality and leisure industry lost more than 7 million dollars in a one-month decline during the pandemic. No one traveled or needed a place to lay their head. Initially, that played out at the Dragonhead Retreat as well.

"When we first started getting those cancellations, it was just really very scary because, this is how we pay our bills," she said. As events got canceled [such as] First Monday, The EDOM Art Festival got canceled. People's reasons for coming here have changed."

While some are still on a downhill slope financially to keep their business open. This East Texas vacation retreat is moving on up.

"We went to people booking to at least three nights and up to seven, we've had more people stay 30 days or a little bit longer," she said."That actually has been a very good thing for our business."