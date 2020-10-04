TYLER, Texas — Researchers at UT Health Science Center at Tyler are working on projects that could combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re just starting develop the vaccine," Dr. Goahua Yi, a researcher at UTHSC, said.

According to the Science Center, Dr. Yi is collaborating with researchers in El Paso in a joint effort to deliver a vaccine that works by targeting stimulation of the immune response to COVID-19. Based on a new platform, their proposed vaccination will utilize antiviral antibodies that activate T cell immunity.

Dr. Yi says his concern as they develop the vaccine is if the vaccine would still be effective if the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates.

"Our idea is we want develop some universal vaccine against a lot of different kind of strain[s] and use for everywhere in the world," Dr. Yi explained.

A vaccine against COVID-19 is just one of the projects Dr. Yi is working on. His second project is developing a diagnostic test.

"This project will identify an optimal fragment of a protein that binds COVID-19 and will be added to the structure of a carrier protein developed by Dr. Yi," according to UTHSC. "The protein incorporating the virus-binding fragment will be used to build an ELISA test that has the advantages of requiring small amounts of respiratory samples, potentially greater accuracy and being adaptable for high throughput."

A third project is currently being conducted at the Science Center that is now in phase one clinical trial testing.

"A compound called LTI-03 was identified as being able to prevent lung scarring in preclinical testing," according to UTHSC.

The research is being conducted by Professor Sreerama Shetty, PhD, in collaboration with Senior Vice President for Research and Dean for the School of Medical Biological Sciences Steven Idell, MD, PhD.

"It turns out scarring in the lungs turns out in an accelerated way in COVID-19 infections," Dr. Idell explained. "Because of that we’re approaching the FDA shortly about that possibility of testing it in clinical trials in COVID-19 patients who either have severe acute lung injury or have a need for oxygen suggesting that they have a need to go on severe lung injury at some point in the near future."

According to a statement from UTHSC, the factors that cause severe lung injury in lung scarring and acute lung injury are commonly seen in coronaviral pneumonias that have previously been described in SARS and MERS, which caused past lethal epidemics that were more limited in scope than that associated with COVID-19.

"LTI-03 can be administered through inhalation and will soon be tested in models of COVID-19 to see if it can prevent early lung inflammation and scarring that typically occurs in patients with severe COVID-19 lung infection," Dr. Idell explained.

Meanwhile, clinical trials for a vaccine against COVID-19 remain in the near distant future.

"The time frame for Dr. Yi’s vaccine is about the same from what you heard in briefings from the White House and other sources," Dr. Idell said. "It has to be developed first, the development part is actually the shortest part of the adventure, what takes longer is to actually do safety testing in people that just get the vaccine. After the safety testing shows that it’s safe to administer the vaccine it then has to go to testing to see how protective it actually is against development of the actual infection itself. That’s why you hear about a year and a half because that is the clinical trial piece that’s going to take longer."