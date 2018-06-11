Euless Texas — The Euless Police Department is searching for Mary Ruth Morgan, diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment, White, Female, 86 years old, DOB 03/20/1932, Height 5’ 9”, Weight 117 lbs, White Hair, Blue Eyes, last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Has a big scar under her right arm.

The senior citizen was last seen at 1:00 PM, 11/05/2013 at 408 Vine St, Euless Texas, driving a Red, 2014 Kia Sportage with TX License Plate FDD3656.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to HER own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Euless Police Department at 817-685-1808.

News Media Point of Contact is the Euless Police Department at 817-685-1526.

