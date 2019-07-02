Eustace Independent School District has canceled classes for Friday, February 8, due to illnesses.

District officials say they have see an increase in the number of students and staff that are absent due to being ill.

However, all athletic events will continue as scheduled.

Classes will resume Monday, February 11, at regular time.

EISD says Friday will not have to be made up.

