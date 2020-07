A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

EUSTACE, Texas — Eustace ISD is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Dominik Rudman.

According to the district, Rudman was part of the class of 2021.

Rudman died on July 13, 2020, after an accident at the lake, according to the GoFundMe.