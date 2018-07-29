VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Bellamy Gamboa, MPO Patrick Kane said in a news release.

"During the course of the investigation, Lamont Johnson (age 41) of Virginia Beach, was developed as a suspect in the missing person case of Bellamy M. Gamboa," Kane said.

Johnson is the ex-boyfriend of Bellamy Gamboa.

Kane said in the news release that the "recovery location of Bellamy M. Gamboa is still unknown."

Johnson is also charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Virginia Beach Police Department Forensics team were still at Bellamy Gamboa's apartment on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Lamont Johnson, the ex-boyfriend of Gamboa, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Those charges are related to specific events involving the children held in common between Johnson and Bellamy Gamboa, Kane said.

On Sunday, Bellamy Gamboa's sister Charisse confirmed it was Lamont that was arrested and charged.

There is no comment from Bellamy's family right now, she said.

Bellamy was last seen at her apartment on Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive on July 1.

After several search parties, FBI officials say Bellamy's disappearance is suspicious. Two days after she went missing, Virginia Beach Police officers found her car on Pickering Street, next to a dumpster.

Bellamy Malaki Gamboa was last seen on July 1 shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Carrene Drive.

A timeline of the Bellamy Gamboa missing persons case

July 1 -- Bellamy Malaki Gamboa is last seen at her home in 2100 block of Carrene Drive in Virginia Beach.

July 3 -- Police find Gamboa’s four-door 2005 gold Ford Focus next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street in the Lake Edward neighborhood.

July 5 -- Virginia State Police issues a Critically Missing Adult Alert ("Ashanti Alert"). Police say Gamboa's disappearance is suspicious because it's not like her to be away from her infant children and not to show up for work. Investigators think someone abducted her.

July 7 -- Gamboa's sister, Charisse, arrives in Hampton Roads from California. Longtime family friend Jeremy Gatbonton organizes a full-scale search. People meet at the Philippine Cultural Center, divide into teams, then search across Virginia Beach. As part of the search, a privately hired search dog joins volunteers as they search the Lake Edward area.

July 8 -- Additional searches take place. Gamboa's family holds a news conference pleading for her safe return.

July 9 -- Family friend Beverly Gatbonton tells 13NewsNow people are using social media to broaden the search. They created the social media page BRING Bellamy HOME. Comedian Marlon Wayans and Virginia Beach native rapper Pusha T. are among celebrities sharing posts about Gamboa's disappearance.

July 15 – A fundraiser takes place at Buko Restaurant in Virginia Beach. Proceeds go to the Gamboa Family and its search

July 16 -- Relatives host a private event marking Bellamy Gamboa's 40th birthday. The same day, there is a public candlelight vigil at the Manor House on Crown Grant Court in Virginia Beach.

July 25 -- The “Ashanti Alert” issued for Gamboa expires. This did not mean the search for Gamboa ended. Missing person alerts like the Ashanti Alert for adults or AMBER Alert for children can expire after a period if no new information comes out that can help advance the search.

July 29 -- Gamboa's ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson, is booked into the Virgina Beach Correctional Center on several charges including Second Degree Murder. The sheriff's office's records show that the murder of which Johnson is accused took place on July 1, the same date Gamboa's family last saw her. Police did not confirm that he is accused of killing Gamboa. Johnson faces four other charges related to contributing to the delinquency or abuse of a child. The dates listed for those offenses are July 2 and July 3.

