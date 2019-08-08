LUFKIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Lockheed Martin opened a new, 30,000 square-foot expansion to the Missile and Fire Control Operation facility in Lufkin.

The new facility is expected to add another 125 jobs to the Lufkin-area.

"Nothing makes me prouder than to watch growth and see good jobs come to our community," Lufkin Mayor, Bob Brown said.

Lockheed Martin 30,000 square foot expansion facility

"The men and women who work at Lockheed Martin truly are the best in the field," site director Anthony Pittman said. "When it came down to figuring out where to support the customers demand, it's almost a no brainier that Lufkin operations is the right place to grow."

Pittman says the new jobs will be filled over the next six years. They will range from engineering, business professionals, finance and control operations.

Lockheed will also hire assemblers and electronic's technicians.