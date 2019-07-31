TYLER, Texas — Tragic stories of a child being left inside a hot car continue to surface. According to Noheatstroke, 819 children have died from Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke (PVH) since 1998. As of July 29, a total of 24 children have died due to PVH deaths in the United States.

The most recent, a 2-year-old boy who was found dead Monday inside a daycare center's hot van in Oakland Park, Florida. Temperatures that day were reported in the 90s. Authorities say the heat may have been the cause of death.

The most recent in Texas, a 4-year-old boy was left in a hot car for about three hours. According to the affidavit, his body reached a temperature of 110 degrees when he was found.

With the rash of recent child deaths in the media, Christus Good Shepherd in Longview held a demonstration today to show just how heat can impact a child left in a car.



To illustrate the dangers of extreme heat, a baby doll with a thermometer was strapped into the back of the car with tinted windows. At first temperature the in the car was 80 degrees but after 10 minutes in the sun. The temperature had risen 30 degrees.

"Any amount of time even the shortest 10 minutes is dangerous for a child or anyone to be left in an uncooled car," Dr. Tiffing Turner with Christus Good Shepard said.

UT Health Pediatrician Monique Mills says children's body temperatures rise up to five times faster than adults.

This has to do with the body surface to mass ratio," Mills explained. "Basically, what that means is that the smaller you are, the easier it is for you to heat up faster."

Leaving a child in a car can happen to anyone, Mills says. The major of the time it happens because a parent changes something in their normal routine.

But before heat stroke occurs, heat exhaustion begins.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Weakness

Fainting

Nausea

Vomiting

Sweating

Muscle cramps

Cold/ clammy skin

An increase in body temperature below 105 degrees

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Dizziness

Confusion

Fast heartbeat

Heavy breathing

Hot, dry and flushed skin

Loss of consciousness

Little to no sweat

A body temperature of 105 degrees and above

Mother, Kellie Stricklend, says she can't imagine leaving her child in a car. She says her child is always on her mind.

"I'm sad for those parents to lose their kids. But me personally, I mean I would never forget my child," Stricklend said. "My child is my responsibility. And it's just like people who have jobs, you remember you have a job. Our children are jobs and responsibility too."

2018 was the deadliest year on record with 52 children who passed away in hot cars.

Experts suggest leaving items such as your cellphone, shoes or other necessary items in the backseat to remind guardians to look whenever a child is on board.

A child can also lock themselves in cars without parents knowing. Mills says to make sure all car doors are locked and keep keys out of children's reach.