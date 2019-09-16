FARMINGTON, Maine — An explosion Monday morning at a facility in Farmington completely destroyed the building, killing one firefighter and injuring seven others.

The explosion happened at the LEAP Inc. facility that serves those with disabilities on Farmington Falls Rd.

Farmington Fire Dept. responded to a report of a “gas smell” at 313 Farmington Falls Road at around 8 a.m. The building was recently renovated and expanded.

Upon arrival and while investigating the scene, the building exploded, according to the Farmington Police Dept.

One Farmington firefighter was killed in the explosion.

Seven other people were injured including a NorthStar Ambulance employee and a LEAP employee. Six of the injured were brought to hospitals throughout the state.

Multiple homes in the area were damaged.

People are being asked to avoid the area of Farmington Falls Road.

Shelby Landmann

Viewers from as far as Summer and Mt. Vernon, Maine tell NEWS CENTER Maine they heard the explosion.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with Claire Maxim who lives about a mile from where the explosion occurred. She said there was a power surge and her home started shaking. She and her mother both work at LEAP Inc. While Maxim was home at the time of the blast, her mother was near the LEAP Inc. campus in her car. She said she is thankful her mother escaped injury.

Police and fire departments have been sending their thoughts and prayers.

Governor Janet Mills tweeted out that she is monitoring the situation.

Efforts to help Farmington explosion victims: United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has set up a LEAP Explosion Fund. Lisa Laflin, executive director says money can be sent to P.O. Box 126 Farmington, ME 04938 or donations can be dropped off at 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME.

According to their website, Leap Inc. supports people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities to be actively involved in their home communities. LEAP provides a variety of supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our programs are successful through building strong relationships of trust, valuing the individuality of each situation and person we serve, and supporting the families in our communities.

According to UMaine Farmington Campus Safety, the campus was expected to remain open Monday.

MORE STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Suspect in Presque Isle shooting arrested after six days

RELATED: Put down the phone, Hands-Free Driving Law takes effect Sept. 19

RELATED: After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook