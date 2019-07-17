TYLER, Texas — FaceApp is a popular photo editing software that will filter images to make someone appear younger or older.

It was developed in 2017 by a Russian tech Company called Wireless Lab.

Popularity is not the only concern people have about the app. Many worry their photos and information are being shared without their knowledge.

As soon as someone clicks install in an app store, FaceApp has been given permission to do whatever it wants with your photos. However, apps like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are the same way.

Looking into FaceApp's privacy policy it states the only pictures it uploads to its servers are the ones you select to be edited.

The app does store information, but in a statement released Wednesday morning, FaceApp said it is not renting or selling data to third parties and no data is being transferred to Russia.

As for the images on the servers, the statement also explained most images are deleted within 48 hours after being uploaded.

For those still concerned, FaceApp has an option to remove all data from the servers.

To do so, inside of the app go to settings, click support, report a bug, type privacy, and select report.

