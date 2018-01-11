The Prestonwood Lake Dam in Arlington is under danger of “imminent” failure and Mayor Jeff Williams has declared an emergency.

Video from HD Chopper 8 showed water penetrating the dam, which is in North Arlington near Lamar and Northwest Green Oaks Boulevard.

City officials stressed should the dam fail, flooding of homes in the area is not likely but downstream culverts could become clogged with debris, the city said in a release.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page or download the WFAA app for further updates.

© 2018 WFAA