GALVESTON, Texas — New video of a controversial arrest in Galveston shows two mounted police officers walking a black man down the street in handcuffs tied to a rope.

The family of the man arrested, 43-year-old Donald Neely, is calling for police body camera footage to be released.

Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale held a community meeting Tuesday evening. He told the crowd of about 200 community members the officers are still on the job.

Hale said they were following a policy but admits it needs to be reviewed. People in the crowd were quick to remind him because of this one viral picture, the whole world is watching.

"There is no excuse for this, there is no explanation," said Melissa Morris, attorney for the family of Donald Neely.

In the video, you can also one of the officers take something off of Neely's head.

"It's my understanding this is a helmet that Mr. Neely wears often," Morris said.

However, an attorney for his family still questions why after his arrest for criminal trespassing, officers allowed him to wear it walking down the street.

"It hurted my heart to see my older brother like that," said Taranette Neely, his sister.

She took a picture with her brother after his arrest. Neely told KHOU 11 her brother is homeless and mentally ill.

"He's been suffering from depression for a long, long time," she said.

It was a picture shared by a family spokeswoman that went viral and caused people to pack a community meeting called by the chief of police. There were questions, calls for action and outrage. However, the chief of police stayed calm, saying it's the department's policy that needs review and his officers had no malicious intent.

"They want people to understand they were using the tools they were provided to do a job we asked them to do," Hale said.

Neely's family said he is a father of seven who's had run-ins with the law before.

"He needs help," she said.

For them, an apology is not enough.

"I want them to release the body cam so we, the community, can evaluate whether this was an appropriate choice, just a lapse in judgement or something more vile," Morris said.

KHOU 11 has requested the police body camera footage along with the department's policies for mounted patrol. We're still waiting on a response.

