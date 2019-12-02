TYLER, Texas —

It’s been 408 hours.. or 17 days since Brenda was reported missing.

Since then, Henderson County, DPS, Texas Rangers and Addison P-D have all placed hands on deck. Including, her family.

“We came to this area we looked around from here we went across the street,” said Yessica Montanez.

Every day, Brenda’s sister, Yessica, wakes up checking for the missing piece of the puzzle.

“It’s devastating not knowing anything about her waking up every morning and not having a clue about her, where she’s at and where she could be.”

Brenda was last seen in a wooded area, outside the home of her ex boyfriends house.

She drove from Addison in a maroon 2011, 4-door Mazda with a CZW-4001 license plate.

Just a couple of days before her disappearance, Yessica missed her sister’s phone call.

“I didn't think anything about it and I was like maybe she was going to call me back,” she said.

Thinking, she would call back like she usually does but, “she never did I didn't hear anything from her anymore,” she added.

Flyers have been posted around between North and East Texas. The family has even arranged search parties but still no sign of Brenda. Leaving her sister waiting in anticipation.

“[We want] her to come home, that we want to see her and give me a hug, like she did the last time.”

If you have any information about Brenda’s whereabouts, contact Henderson County P-D. Her family has also provided their numbers for an additional point of contact:

(214) 466-0114

(817) 938-7761

(940) 442-1199