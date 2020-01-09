Family, friends reflect on the passing of former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson

"If you ask anybody who knew Henry, they will tell you Henry had a big heart."

TYLER, Texas — Former Smith County Constable Precinct 1 Henry Jackson passed away Saturday. He was 68. Friends and family say his service and dedication to the community will be missed.

"He would let anybody that would let him help him. Sometimes he was helping people who didn't want to be helped. But, he was in demand to help them," Current Smith County Constable Pct. 1 Bobby Garmon said.

Henry Jackson's heart of helping began after graduating from Texas College. He started HJ Control Security System Inc., one of the largest black-owned security companies in East Texas. For 20 years, he sponsored events through the company that would create a positive change for the community, according to his family.

"He used to help people who didn't have anything, Henry used to give them food and stuff like that. People [would be] put out of their house and everything. He tried to help them," Garmon said.

In 1999, Jackson was elected as Smith County Constable for Precinct 1 and continued to hold his seat until 2017.

Garmon remembers his friend as someone who put others before himself. To honor him, a wreath hangs outside Jackson's former office.

Former Tyler ISD board member, Rev. Orenthia Mason also studied with him at Texas College.

"We were born the same year. We grew up together as cousins and friends," Mason said.

"I just enjoy sitting and talking with him. He was fun to be around. He was always trying to help young people. He tried to help them get jobs in the community," she said. "He was always checking on the senior citizens to make sure they've arrived safely, that they could get out of their cars and go inside a building safely."

Jackson served with the NAACP, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Black Elected Officials and the Miles Chapel Board of Trustees among many others.

"If you ask anybody who knew Henry, they will tell you Henry had a big heart," she said.

Henry Jackson's family has released the follow statement on his passing:

"Mr. Henry Philip Jackson was born March 3, 1952 in Tyler Texas . He departed this earth on August 29, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. from Mansfield Methodist Hospital. On January 1, 1975 he married Meraland Taylor Jackson. With that union blessed from God they had three beautiful girls Kaleisa, LaToya and Meraland Shanee.

"Before he spread his love and compassion to the community he cherished his loving family without a doubt. Mr. Jackson served as a great servant leader for the community. In 1979, he start HJ Control Security System Inc.. It was one of the largest black on security companies in East Texas. His company ran for 20 years serving the community in different parts of East Texas by sponsoring and hosting events that brought about positive change.

"Later, Mr. Jackson wanted to continue his servant leadership, so in 1999 he decided to run for Constable precinct 1 and was elected in office until 2017.

"Mr. Jackson went above and beyond for the city of Tyler ,Texas. He love when the community came together to support and contribute to black businesses and black elected officials. Mr. Jackson served on several committees in organizations such as Board of Directors for Tyler Metro Chamber Commerce , Black Elected Officials, Taylor Organization of Men, NAACP member, Texas College National alumni , Miles Chapel Board of Trustees , Texas Constable and JP association and the Democrat {arty just to name a few.