HOUSTON — It’s been almost a week since a Texas soldier was killed in Afghanistan.

Sgt. James Johnston is back on U.S. soil, but his mom said he won’t be home until he’s back in Texas.

Meghan Billiot said her son was born in Tyler, but he grew up in Houston and Galveston.

“Jamie wanted to be a soldier since he could speak the word soldier," Billiot said. "In fact, that was one of his first words. When he was a toddler and 5-6 years old, he started digging fox holes in the front yard."

His dream became a reality in 2013. Johnston joined the army as a bomb technician.

He learned his wife, Krista, was pregnant with their first child in March, the day before he deployed to Afghanistan.

“He loved me. He loved his parents more than anything. He was super excited about our baby girl,” Krista Johnston said.

She got the news she feared most last week.

The Department of Defense released a statement saying Johnston, along with another soldier, Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, died in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, as a result of “wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations.”

James Johnston’s funeral will be held in Central Texas near Fort Hood.

“He died for our country. He just wanted to do something important. He wanted to do something that would make a difference. We want to show everyone how immensely proud we are of what he did,” Krista Johnston said.

The family said James Johnston loved Hawaiian shirts, so they’re asking people to wear theirs on the 4th of July in his honor.

A fund has been set up to support James Johnston’s widow. To donate to the Sgt. Johnston Family Fund, tap/click here.

