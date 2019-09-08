LONGVIEW, Texas — Detravian Allison,18, was about to start his senior year of high school.

But on August 7, Allison allegedly raised a handgun at Longview police, officers then fired at him, according to officials. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Allison's family says the teenager didn't have a juvenile record. Gregg County Judicial records came back blank for any crimes committed by someone with the name Detravian Allison.

"She (Allison's mom) doesn't feel he was the type of young man that would do the alleged things that the Longview Police Department are suggesting," a civil rights activist representing the family, Kevin Garner Sr., said.

It all began around 10:40 a.m. when police responded to a call at a business about criminal trespassing. An employee had written down the man's car description and license plate number.

After running the vehicle's plates, police found it had been stolen during an 'aggravated robbery' on August 2.

"It wasn't for sure that he knew that the vehicle was a stolen vehicle that he was in, he was sort of just tagging along, perhaps with the wrong crowd," Garner explained.

The car was located at the Longview Square Apartments around 11 a.m. That's where police said they found Allison and an unidentified male.

"I talked to quite a bit of people out there," Garner said. "There were a few actual eyewitnesses who saw pretty much the bulk of what took place. I found some of the information conflicting with what the Longview PD had to say regarding the shooting."

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

Garner says he and the family are working on planning a candlelight vigil for Allison. So far almost 1,000 of Allison's classmates have signed up to attend.

