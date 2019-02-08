LONGVIEW, Texas —

A Longview mother didn't get a chance to share her story. Instead, in honor of her memory, her family is doing so in efforts to prevent others from experiencing what she went through.

Early Sunday morning, the Longview Police Department thought they were responding to a welfare check on the 1200 block of Temple Street. Instead, officers found Kimberly Wallace, 39, dead in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Wallace's aunt, Mary Candie Medford says her niece was in a situation she wanted to get out of, but didn't.

“She was afraid to reach out," Medford said. "She was being threatened so much to where I don't think she knew how to reach out to her family to let us know what was actually going on with her."

“The last thing that she said to me was [on] Saturday," Kimberly's cousin Shelita Medford Murphy said. "[She] was like, 'okay, y'all, be careful, call me when you get home'."

The next day, Murphy woke up to a phone call stating her cousin and closet friend was gone.

A friend of Wallace's, Willie Fitzpatrick, spoke to her hours before the tragedy.

“That morning she called me crying, she said she was tired," Fitzpatrick remembered. "She can't do it no more because, you know, she was trying to make it right for both of them.”

The family says Wallace was in an on-again, off-again abusive relationship with her child’s father. They say she kept the child's interest in mind and would allow him around every so often.

“She loves really hard and she wanted to make him a part of the baby's life,” Medford said.

“All she wanted was for her child to have a father figure that she didn't have growing up,” Fitzpatrick said.

Things took a turn for the worst within the last few days of Wallace's life.

“He stayed in these apartments and watched her house, he knew who went in and who went out. And there was his normal routine," Fitzpatrick said.

Wallace's mom, Carole Elaine Allen Hickman says her daughter reached out for help.

“She quit him," Hickman said. "He got out of prison. He was determined to be in her life. He's been getting away with so much, they should have locked him up. I tried to fight my children's battle. And I tried to fight her battles. And this is what I couldn't win." Hickman said.

Now, her family is seeking justice and for this tragedy to be a call-to-action for anyone who may be dealing with a similar situation.

“Find someone that you can relate to, that you can invite. Someone needs to know about the abuse that you're going through," Medford said.

Kenneth Earl Thomas, 41, was arrested and charged with Wallace’s murder. He is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond.

As for her family, they will lay her to rest on Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Henderson. Services will begin at 3 p.m.

