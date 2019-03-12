This article has been updated to include additional details about the chase and Arlington Police Department's response.

One person was killed after two cars flipped during a police chase in Arlington on Tuesday, officials said.

Arlington police officials told WFAA officers were pursuing a stolen car out of Granbury when a suspect driving the car lost control and hit a utility pole.

The vehicle then crashed into two unoccupied cars in a Kroger parking lot near Abram Street and Bowen Road, police said.

The suspect, later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 23-year-old David Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

The chase began after an Arlington officer spotted the car, which had an alert out on it from Granbury.

Officials with the Arlington Police Department told WFAA they are now reviewing whether or not pursuit protocols were followed during the chase.

A spokesperson said those protocols usually involve following only and not using any maneuvers.

The car was stolen last week from an apartment complex in Granbury, said Granbury police Chief Mitch Galvan.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

