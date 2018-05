Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash off of US 59 at US 259 north of Nacogdoches. At 3:30p.m. May 16 a car failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of a semi-truck. The driver of the car, identified as Anthony Coleman, 36 from Henderson TX, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, Jerry Blankenship, 55, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

