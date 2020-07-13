'They will understand what they took from us' | Father seeing justice after Fort Hood soldier was shot, killed

Thomas Berg is asking for the public's help after the murder of his son and Fort Hood soldier Brandon Rosecrans.

CENTRAL, Texas — When Brandon Rosecrans decided college wasn't for him, he took a few years off and looked for other opportunities. When he decided join the Army, Father Thomas Berg was worried at first.

"His mother and I were like, 'Kid come on, you can't sit still in college...'" Berg said.

But when he shipped out to Fort Jackson for boot camp, Berg soon saw his son making huge progress and eventually graduate.

"Brandon was excelling at everything," Berg said.

Berg said that after graduating, Rosecrans was not the same kid that went in.

"When he came out of the Army, I had raised a man, but they made him a very good man," Berg said. "He knew how to talk to a lady, he was raised on 'Yes sir, no sir'... he knew how to walk with a lady and on what side. That always stuck with me."

But on May 18, at just 27, Rosecrans was shot and killed. Police found him dead in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane in Harker Heights. Berg said his son had been robbed and murdered.

"He had no wallet. No jewelry. He had nothing on him," Berg said. "They took his iPad, phones, guns."

Berg said his son's Jeep was found a few miles away but was burned down to a frame and four wheels. Several months later, the Harker Heights Police Department still has no suspects. When 6 News contact the department, they emailed only the following statement:

Mr. Brandon Rosecrans murder is still under investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. No other update at this time.

Now Berg is asking the public to come forward with any information about his son that could get the case moving once again.

"Someone out there knows something. There is more than one person involved in this," Berg said.