CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The FBI has relaunched a public awareness campaign to educate students that school threats of any kind, even if they are hoaxes, can have real consequences.

The PSA comes just days after a 15-year-old was arrested for posting a fake school threat targeting Tuloso-Midway High School last week.

Not only does it disrupt classes and scare parents and administrators, but false threats could mean five years of prison time according to a testimonial from one young man convicted of such a crime.

"At the time, I just wasn't thinking," the young man said. "I used social media to vent."

It was just last week that a school shooting threat was made at Tuloso-Midway High School and a 15-year-old girl was arrested for making it.

Now the FBI has relaunched their warning about fake threats being a serious crime with serious consequences. Citing tragic school shootings such as the ones at Santa Fe High School near Houston back in May, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida back in February, the FBI is reminding students as the school year begins that making a hoax threat against a school or other public place is a federal crime.

"People took it as a terrorist threat. The university got shut down. I got arrested by the FBI, and now, I don't know what my future looks like," the young man said in the PSA.

Those who post or send the threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges.

In Texas, a 19-year-old was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. In Kentucky, an 18-year-old was sentenced to 21 months in prison for posting the fake school threats.

The teenager arrested at Tuloso-Midway faces a third-degree felony charge for making a terroristic threat.

If you see a threat of violence posted on social media, immediately contact police or your local FBI office.

