Michael Webb waived his right to be present during trial proceedings, even after his attorneys and the judge advised against Webb's choice to not be in the courtroom.

The exchange took place during jury selection.

The judge asked if Webb would like to wear his jumpsuit or go change, and Webb said he'd rather not be there.

Judge Reed O'Connor advised Webb that it may work against him not to be present.

Webb still chose to waive his rights and was taken away in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit.

Webb is on trial in federal for kidnapping, accused of grabbing an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth in May.

Jury selection continued Tuesday from a pool 66 potential jurors.

Notably, jurors were asked about whether their decisions would be influenced by media coverage and whether they would automatically assume a defendant is guilty if he or she doesn't testify.

Defense attorney John Stickney asked jurors the latter question, setting up the likelihood that Webb won't take the stand.

Initially, Webb indicated he would plead guilty to the kidnapping charge, but later pleaded not guilty.

Webb was charged federal kidnapping because he used Google maps on his cellphone to get to a hotel with the 8-year-old girl he is accused of grabbing, authorities said.

He was indicted on Sept. 20 on separate state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child.

The 51-year-old is accused of kidnapping the girl while she walked with her mother May 18 in the Ryan Place neighborhood.

Webb was found with the girl early the next morning at a Forest Hill hotel. A Forest Hill police officer has been fired in connection with his handling of the case.

More coverage of this case on WFAA.com: