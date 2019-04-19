TYLER, Texas — U.S. Representative Lance Gooden of Texas' 5th district along with Texas state Senator Robert Nichols of Texas' 3rd district, met with Alto city and Cherokee County officials on Thursday. They met to discuss what is being done on a state and federal level to help rebuild the East Texas areas affected by the tornadoes.

"It's devastating," Rep. Gooden said. "It's been a few days since the tornado hit. I believe we're up to 90 houses that have been completely demolished according to the police chief here and we're assessing were making sure we understand completely how bad it is."

Sen. Nichols says Governor Greg Abbott has taken steps to help out.

"The governor came through with the disaster declaration yesterday which we greatly appreciate him doing that and that will open up other things," Sen. Nichols said. "They have a certain number of disaster money that the legislature appropriates every two-year cycle and the governor's office is looking to see what they can do."

City officials say those 90 homes that were destroyed make up about 25% of the homes in Alto. Rep. Gooden says getting FEMA aid for Alto is tricky.

"There are requirements for FEMA assistance and we don’t have a high number compared to other larger cities," Rep. Gooden said. "So it's unfortunate because the number of houses that are completely demolished in Alto is a huge percentage of the total population."

Alto ISD will be a difficult area to rebuild.

"The week before we had severe hail damage, hailstorm here tore up all of our roofs," Alto ISD Superintendent, Kelly West said. "We are going to have to replace every rooftop in this district. And then one week to the day later we were hit by two tornadoes. We’re looking at probably a $10 million deficit. So we are in desperate need."

However, state and federal officials say they are working with local administrators to ensure the Alto community is rebuilt.

"I can't say enough good things about County Judge Chris Davis and Sheriff James Campbell," Rep. Gooden said. "They’ve been working in tandem to make sure that they do all that can be done to ensure that all relief efforts and any relief assistance is brought here to Cherokee County."