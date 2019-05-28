TYLER, Texas — Newtown, Connecticut, Santa Fe, Texas, Aurora, Colorado. These cities and towns likely provoke the memory of a tragedy our nation has seen far too many times, school shootings. It is this gut-wrenching reality that led the Tyler Independent School District to host its inaugural #SafeTISD Conference Tuesday, on the campus of Tyler Junior College.

"It's about changing the perspective, it's about changing the mindset, and it's about empowering people," Executive Director and Co-Founder of Safe and Sound Schools, Michele Gay, said.

On December 14, 2012, Gay lost her daughter, Josephine, when a gunman charged the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Killing 20 students and six staff members. It is a day etched into the memory of this mother, who since then, has made it a mission to ensure that school communities across this country are safe.

"It was a devastating, kind of rock bottom moment until I started to learn about all of the many interventions and programs and policies and practices that are working in other school communities," Gay said.

Tuesday, she stood before nearly 1,200 Tyler ISD staff members to share the chaos from that day and the missing components that she believes could have led to a less tragic outcome.

"There was preparedness. There were drills happening," Gay said. "But I think we weren't really collaborating to the level that we need to be in our communities. There needs to be a collaborative effort. Our mental health folks, first and foremost, they have to have a seat at the table. Making sure that we're looking at our crisis prevention, response and recovery plan altogether is really the best way to make sure that there aren't cracks like that in our plan."

The conference was designed to improve safety and security within the district and promote emergency preparedness among its students and staff.

"I think with many educators, your worst nightmare is the safety component of your school setting not functioning," Griffin Elementary School Principal Steven Ladd said. "We're never going to be prepared for the unexpected, but learning from other people who have been through it, I think will get us better prepared."

The sessions offered throughout the day delve into the critical points to school safety, including the physical security of a school, crisis management, protocols and training best used when responding to acts of violence, and proactive mental health intervention.

"Whether we realize it or not, I think that it's in the best interest of us as educators and as parents to just be very open and honest with our students because we're doing them a disservice if we try to keep things from them," Ladd said.

The safety conference is just one of the recent efforts by Tyler ISD to better prepare its students and staff. Currently, the district is forming feedback groups within the community to learn how it can better serve its students. The first of those groups is a committee focused on social and emotional learning to help identify the areas in which students might need help.

"What I shared today is very unlikely to happen here, but we do see that these acts of violence is on the rise nationwide, and it's important that we help people to look at them in a way that helps them feel empowered," Gay said.

Each of these efforts are being done with a common goal in mind, to keep Tyler, Texas off that heartbreaking list of school shootings.