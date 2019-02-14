JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville Fire department received a call at around 4 this morning.

It happened at the 500 block of North Jackson Street a long highway 69.

The Fire Department says there were occupants in the home and as far as they know everyone got out safe. They did not actually see anyone leave the home.

An accident reportedly happened as a result of crews working on the fire. We do not know the conditions of those involved.

Ambulances and Jacksonville Fire Department have now left the scene.