CHEROKEE COUNTY — Fire crews are working to put out a large fire in Cherokee County near Alto.

Firefighters from Rusk, Alto and the Forest Service are on the scene, according to a spokesperson from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of 4:20 p.m. about 20 acres was burned and firefighters had the blaze about 90 percent controlled, according to the forest service.

Evacuations were ordered when the fire was at it's peak, but the evacuations have been lifted.

The forest service said no roads have been closed due to the fire.

