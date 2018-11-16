AUSTIN — While the east coast is seeing snow, the Austin area is seeing parts of space fall from the sky!

Meteors were caught on camera Thursday night, Nov. 16, falling across Central Texas.

NASA defines a meteor as a bit of rock that breaks off from an asteroid orbiting the sun and burns when it enters Earth's atmosphere. If part of the rock survived the trip through our atmosphere and hit the earth's surface, then it would be a meteorite.

The Leonid meteor shower is going on right now. This year we can expect to see 15-20 meteors an hour. Viewing should be spectacular in Central Texas -- thanks to high pressure giving us clear skies.

This video from Christopher Cato shows the burst of light caused by that journey through our atmosphere, and it was all caught on his dash cam. He said he was driving in the Killeen area near Temple.

Some viewers say they heard a loud boom around 9:23 p.m.

One woman said it was so loud it shook the walls where she was.

Elizabeth Merritt caught a view of the meteor in the Circle C Ranch area.

Circle C Ranch is in South Austin at the end of the Mopac Expressway.

Ryan Foley's Nest camera caught a glimpse of a meteor as well.

