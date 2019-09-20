HOUSTON — A historic church in the Houston Heights has extensive damage after a 2-alarm fire Friday afternoon.

Houston firefighters battled the blaze at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in the 600 block of Pecore.

"Firefighters were doing a pretty aggressive attack when the wind really caught the flames and started getting them going really good,"Houston Fire Department Asst.Chief Ruy Lozano said. "We had so much fire coming out, the crews had to go into a defensive posture and we had to use Ladder 6 to actually knock down the fire."

Three adults, including a man in a wheelchair, made it safely out of the building, according to Lozano.

A photo tweeted by HFD showed flames shooting out of the second floor.

The call came in around 2 p.m. and several HFD units rushed to the scene, including ladder trucks.

Lozano praised the crews for hustling despite the oppressive heat and humidity.

"You gotta really be proud of these Houston firefighters," Lozano said. "After 24 hours of doing rescues, now they have to respond to a 2-alarm church fire."

St. Mark's United Methodist first welcomed worshipers to its Pecore location in Woodland Heights on February 4, 1940.

The arson unit will be brought in to help figure out the cause of the fire.

