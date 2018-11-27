DALLAS — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a Dallas apartment complex in the Lake Highlands area.

The fire at 11450 Audelia Rd. was called in as two alarms at about 9:23 a.m. However, by 10 a.m., it escalated to four alarms.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away as crews work to get the blaze under control.

One firefighter was carried on a stretcher from the scene and into a nearby ambulance with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

