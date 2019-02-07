TYLER, Texas —

According to the CDC every year emergency rooms see an influx of injuries by fireworks, the most common, burns to the eyes, hands and legs.

Chris Harris, the owner of Pappy's Fireworks in Tyler went over some rules and regulations centered around popping fireworks ahead of July 4th.

Pappy's Fireworks Show of Force

"Keep the products that you're lighting about 50 feet away from the products that you're going to light in the near future,” Harris said.

Two of the most common purchased fireworks at his shop, the 500 gram finale fireworks and sparklers.

Vicky LaMay, a parametric and outreach specialist with UT Health East Texas precautions people to stay aware of how close they are to a lit firework.

"People either get too close, or they're around the area where they are being lit up and when they go off instead of going up they go sideways,” LaMay said. “We've seen people get hit in the head with these fireworks."

Alcohol related accidents

LaMay has worked over ten years in the emergency department and she’s found many firework related accidents have alcohol involved.

"We definitely recommend that you keep your drinking to a minimum," Lamay said.

According to the NFPA, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using fireworks on the fourth of July. In 2017, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks related injuries.

"You want to set it up on a good flat surface,” Harris said. “You want to take some kind of block and set it up right beside it. Again, light it, let it do it's thing, hose it down and then drop it in a bucket of water, or a barrel of water, tub, something cheap from Walmart for 5 bucks. You would rather be safe than sorry."

Pappy's Fireworks

UT Health East Texas EMS rules for burns