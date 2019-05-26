FLINT, Texas — In his nine-year career as a firefighter in Longview, Bradford Conrado has put out countless fires. However, the danger became all too real when storms moved through Flint last week.

His wife, Morgan, was at their home in with the couple's 16-month-old, Graham, on May 18.

Just after she and her son had left the closet they had taken shelter in from a storm, Morgan frantically called 9-1-1.

"At 6:04, I had called 911 because lightning struck our home," Morgan explained. "It was super loud."

Morgan then called Bradford, who was in Longview working a 24-hour shift. After getting off the phone, Morgan grabbed Graham and the family dog before evacuating the home.

"It was what I kind of expected, fire trucks lined the streets," Bradford said. "It felt like everybody in the neighborhood was standing in front of our house."

As the Flint Gresham Fire Department worked to put out the blaze, the couple said neighbors brought them blankets, diapers and other necessities.

"They don't even know us and we don't even know them, but they took the time to, you know, show their love for us though," Morgan said. "It was really awesome."

The firefighters rescued many of the family's belongings, including their wedding album. When the fire department left, Bradford and Morgan went to work inside of their home to prepare it before they left.

"Well, then [Bradford] looked up, and he noticed that there were some embers starting to flare up," Morgan remembered.

The couple called 9-1-1 immediately and when the fire truck arrived again, Bradford's instincts took over.

"As soon as they pulled up, he's the one that grabbed the hose and pulled it up and started firing, you know, fighting his own fire," Morgan said.

Once the fire was finally out, three quarters of the home was destroyed. Fortunately, their insurance will be cover the costs of repairs.

"I think that this home will be much better when it's redone," Morgan said. "The gas line, you know, that's something that we don't want to use."

Located right by the fireplace where the fire started is a CSST gas pipe. There's something that the couple wants their neighbors and others to learn from about the fire.

"Since our house has been struck, just through social media, people reaching out to me and just kind of the buzz there's been several incidences that I've found, that have caught houses on fire, from lightning strikes from CSST piping," Bradford said.

The Conrado's encourage anyone who might have this gas line in their home to contact their gas company to check it's safety.

"Make sure that it's grounded, it still can be susceptible to lightning strikes, but that significantly lowers the risk of having an incident in your house," Bradford explained.