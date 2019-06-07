TYLER, Texas — It has rained more than in past years here in East Texas and flooding continues to be a problem. On the corner of Lake Placid Road and Vineyard Avenue, this seems to be a recurring issue.

CBS19 received emails from residents in the area and decided to check out the area and see why the flooding keeps happening. After taking a look around, it became obvious.

Besides some dugout areas on the side of the road, there is nowhere for the water to go on Lake Placid.

"The main cross street of Vineyard here is Lake Placid and whenever there's a sustained heavy rainfall for five to 10 minutes, Lake Placid gets flooded really quickly and it's heavy commute road," Vineyard Avenue resident Tim Butler said.

Residents on Vineyard Avenue have become accustomed to their corner being flooded and when it is, Lake Placid turns into a one-lane road with little room to spare.

"Now if it's light rain like we've been getting this week, you don't have to worry about it, but if it's heavy rain. You're flooded," Vineyard Avenue resident Trey Robinson said.

The city issued CBS19 a statement on the July 28 saying, "We have had an excessive amount of rain this year this has caused the ground to be saturated with nowhere to go but up. When flash flooding, like Tuesday, occurs, some overflowing of the creeks can be expected."

Residents say this is happening way more than expected.

"At least 12 times a year, probably more. I mean as you guys know, you never know when you're going to get heavy rainfall here," Butler said. "It's relatively common and this summer we've had a lot."

The biggest issue seems to be at night. There is no light on the main road and with the hills, it can be difficult.

In addition, if the road is flooded and down to one lane, there is no easy way to turn around unless everyone on the road is working together.

CBS19 reached out to the City of Tyler for further comments but at the moment have not heard back.