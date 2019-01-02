TYLER, Texas — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first bobblehead of Whitehouse native, turned NFL star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes in his Texas Tech jersey.

The officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead features Mahomes on a football field base with his name and number on a plaque in the background.



The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered, are $40 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in March. The officially licensed bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.



Mahomes was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During Mahomes' junior season at Texas Tech, he finished the season leading the country in yards per game (421), passing yards (5,052), total offense (5,312), points responsible for (318) and total touchdowns (53). On October 22, 2016, Mahomes set multiple NCAA, Big 12 and school records in a 66–59 loss to Oklahoma, breaking the NCAA FBS records for single-game total offense with 819 yards and tying the NCAA record for single game passing yards with 734.

Mahomes took the NFL by storm this season in his first year as a starting quarterback, putting up record-breaking stats that most experts think will lead to the NFL MVP award. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record while passing for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, becoming only the second quarterback to achieve that feat along with Peyton Manning. In the playoffs, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the team’s first home playoff win since the 1993 season. Mahomes passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs 31-37 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.



The 23-year-old star attended Whitehouse High School where he played football, baseball and basketball. Mahomes was also a top prospect for the 2014 Major League Baseball draft, but given his commitment to Texas Tech, he wasn’t selected until the 37th round. Mahomes was a relief pitcher on Texas Tech’s baseball team during his freshman and sophomore years.



"Patrick is so fun to watch on and off the field, and his potential is limitless,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “This bobblehead will be a must-have for any Texas Tech fan!”



