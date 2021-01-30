FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: California Burrito

The California burrito is a San Diego born culinary delight of legendary proportions.

The California burrito is tasty, has everything you could want inside and most importantly, filling.

The burrito consists of carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, French fries, sour cream and cheese. (There’s also a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto version that is also amazing.)

You're going to want to have a large appetite if you plan to consume this burrito in one sitting.

Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

Tomato

Onion

Jalapeno or bell pepper (Depends on desired heat)

Cilantro

Dice whole tomato and a quarter of an onion and place into bowl.

To finish, finely chop cilantro and mix into tomato and onions in bowl.

The amount of each ingredient used varies depending on the amount needed.

Guacamole

Ingredients:

Avacado

Onion

Tomato

Garlic salt

Lemon juice

Cut and dice both tomato and onion and place into bowl.

Cut and pit avocados and spoon out into bowl with tomato and onion.

Mash until desired consistency and add in garlic salt and lemon juice to taste.

Carne asada

Ingredients:

Meat of choice (Skirt, sirloin, tenderloin and rib steak work)

Olive oil

Steak seasoning

Salt pepper

Butter

2 cloves garlic

Marinade meat in olive oil and steak seasoning for about 30 minutes or as long as desired.

Before cooking, add salt and pepper to steak.

Next, place meat on hot pan and let cook 3 minutes on each side.

Add knob of butter and 2 cloves of garlic. Baste both side with juice in pan.

Remove when cooked to desired temperature and let rest 2 minutes.

Slice meat into strips and set side.

For the French fires any brand will do and they can be either deep fried or baked. Cook according to package.

To put everything together you need a large tortilla, I recommend a 12 inch size.

In the tortilla, place guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, French fries and then steak. Wrap tortilla into a burrito and enjoy!