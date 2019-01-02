DALLAS, Texas — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and longtime assistant coach Wade Wilson passed away on Friday, his 60th birthday.

Wilson played with five different NFL teams in a career that spanned 19 years (1981-1999). Following his playing career, Wilson served as an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

Wilson was originally an eight-round draft choice (210th overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in 1981 and led them to three playoff appearances, including the 1087 NFC Championship Game, during his 11 years with the team. He also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. He served as Troy Aikman's backup on the Cowboys Super Bowl XXX championship team in 1995.

Wilson ended his career with a 75.6 QBR on 1,391-2,428 passing for 17,283 yards.

Born in Commerce, Wilson graduated from Commerce High School and lettered four years at East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce), where he earned NAIA All-America and Lone Star Conference MVP honors as a senior while leading the conference in passing and total offense.