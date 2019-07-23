TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly robbing a local Dollar Tree on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tyler police, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar Tree, located at 3825 Highway 64 West, in regards to a robbery.

Police say the manager told police a former employee, identified Michael Jacob Pierce, 23, came into the store wanting to talk about employment.

The manager, after discussing employment, says she told Pierce she would give him a ride if he wanted to wait around. While the manager was in the safe, Pierce pushed her to the ground and stole the cash inside the safe while the door was open, according to police.

Pierce ran away from the scene, but was located shortly after 2 p.m in the 1000 block of North Northwest Loop 323. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Smith County Jail.