LONGVIEW, Texas — Earlier this year, a popular Hallmark store in Longview closed its doors after being in business for more than 60 years.

Bob and Betty Rodgers bought and ran the store since the 1970's. They decided to the store after learning Bob had kidney disease.

"I just couldn't do it every day," Bob said. "And the more I was, [I was] getting very tired, very worn down."

Day after day, Betty and Bob committed to running the business. These days, they commit to something else.

"I go on dialysis and [get] hooked up and I can't do anything else," Bob said. "Except maybe watch TV."

For eight hours a day, seven days a week, Bob commits to getting well.

"I refused to go on dialysis for quite a long time." Bob remembered. "I finally broke down and realized it wasn't all about me. I wanted to be able to still share things with and do things."

Sticking to her vows, Betty has been by her husband's side throughout the entire struggle.

"It's been a journey, the things that we go through," Betty said. "I promised to take care of him through thick and thin and for better for worse in sickness and health."

Bob is still in need of a kidney. Until that time comes for a transplant, Bob says he's hopeful the right fit will be found.

"I have in my mind that I'm going to get a kidney any day," Bob said.

If you or if you know anyone who could donate a kidney, visit KidneyFund.org.