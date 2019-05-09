TYLER, Texas — The former chairman of the Gregg County Republican Party has been sentenced to a year in prison for forging his wife's signature on loan applications.

Timmy Lynn Vaughn was sentenced by Judge Jeremy Kernodle in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The Thursday sentencing was in the Tyler federal courthouse.

This is a developing story. For more information, visit CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.