UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Kristen Denson, a former Harmony ISD teacher and Harmony Band Booster president, was arrested for misapplication of fiduciary property, a State jail felony, and theft by a public servant, a third degree felony.

In August of 2019 the Upshur County Sheriff's Office was contacted to to make a report regarding missing funds from the Band Booster account, according to officials.

An investigation found that $27,000 had been taken from the account by Denson over a three year period.

Denson was booked into the Uphur County Jail on December 23 with bonds totalling $30,000.