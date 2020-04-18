FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's 49th Transportation Battalion was deployed to New Orleans, La. to help support Louisiana's response to the coronavirus.

The battalion, led by Lt. Col. Travis Sept, is supporting the 377th Theater Sustainment Command by providing maximum visibility and near real-time status on the movement of Department of Defense personnel and equipment in response to the coronavirus.

In a video, Lt. Col. Sept. talked about his battalion's mission and delivered a message to troops responding to the pandemic.

"Just want to say continue to be safe out there, practice social distancing, wash your hands and be safe," he said. "We never stop."

