Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing during physical training

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee died Wednesday at the hospital with his family by his side, Fort Hood says.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood released the name of a soldier who died on Sept. 2 after collapsing following physical training on Aug. 28.

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, of Pinehill, NM, entered the army in February 2020, as a Tank Crewman.

Chee collapsed while conducting physical fitness training and was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

He was then moved to Baylor Scott and White in Temple,TX on Aug. 30 where he passed away with his family by his side.

An autopsy was scheduled with the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Chee was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. Chee’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.