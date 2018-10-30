FORT HOOD, Texas — Officials announced Tuesday that troops from Fort Hood would be deployed to the U.S. - Mexico border.

This comes after the Pentagon announced Monday that 5,000 troops would be deployed.

The move is an effort to prevent members of a migrant caravan from illegally entering the country, officials said.

Fort Hood officials on Tuesday released the following statement:

“As directed by the Department of Defense through Army headquarters, III Corps and Fort Hood is deploying soldiers, equipment and resources to assist Department of Homeland Security along the southwest border. III Corps and Fort Hood personnel will provide a range of support including military police, engineering support (temporary barriers, barricades, and fencing), logistics support to move U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, medical teams to triage, treat and prepare for commercial transport of patients, and field feeding capability. U.S. Northern Command will be in the lead for the duration of the operation and is in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

It is unclear when the troops will be deployed or for how long.

