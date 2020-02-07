Watch Live | Fort Hood to hold press conference on Vanessa Guillen case

FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report about Vanessa Guillen's case and family members speaking in Washington D.C.
Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general, will hold a press conference today on the investigation into Vanessa Guillen's disappearance.
Maj. Gen. Efflandt will be joined by Fort Hood's Army Criminal Investigation Command and representatives from area law enforcement agencies who are helping with the investigation at the III Corps Headquarters.
The press conference comes after human remains were found in a search for Guillen near the Leon River earlier this week, which the Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam later said she believed belonged to Vanessa.
The press conference will start at 2 p.m. CT and can be watched here.
