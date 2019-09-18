DFW’s two largest cities are taking different approaches to battling homelessness. In Fort Worth, homeless residents are facing new fines for camping without permission. While in Dallas, the district attorney is promising to keep similar cases out of the legal system.

For Dexter Thompson, living on the streets of Dallas is a daily struggle.

“It’s hard,” Thompson said. “You see drugs, you see prostitution.”

That’s why on Wednesday he joined hundreds of other citizens at the Central Library, where the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance held a public conversation with John Creuzot, Dallas County District Attorney.

Creuzot doubled down on a promise not to prosecute certain low-level crimes, including some cases of criminal trespass, which often involve the homeless.

“I’m not going to prosecute homeless, mentally ill people,” Creuzot told the audience. “We’re talking about months to wait in jail just because you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The meeting came less than 24 hours after the city council in neighboring Fort Worth took a step in a different direction.

After several residents reported homeless camps left thousands of dollars of waste to clean up, the council approved an ordinance that makes camping on private property without the written consent of the property owner a Class C misdemeanor with up to a $500 fine.

Thompson argues, that only offers a penalty without a solution.

“You wouldn’t want to fine them or call the police,” Thompson said. “You’d want them to go to the shelter.”

Many of the shelters he’s been to are overcrowded. Thompson said maybe the answer doesn’t lie in punishing the homeless or letting them off when they have no place to go, but rather making sure they have options.

“Be a part of the solution,” Thompson said.

