TYLER, Texas — Smith County Animal Control and Shelter are over capacity and only have a limit of 50 pets. However, there are 78 puppies and dogs waiting for their forever home.

The summertime is shelters busiest time of the year and adopters are always needed. But to help with the crisis, pet fostering reduces the overcrowding by providing a temporary home.

Le'kisha Stinecipher with Smith County Animal Control and Shelter say it’s a great way for pets to experience what it’s like to have a home.

“They're still legally under the shelters name,” Stinecipher said. “But we are able to get them out of these kennels and into a home, which means they become more adoptable because you can report to us if they're good with cats if they're good with, you know, other animals, just our temperaments and stuff like that.”

When fostering it allows you to take care of a pet for as long as you can or until they get adopted.

To be eligible to foster, you must 18 or older. After filling out an application, a criminal background check is required. You must have no criminal history of animal cruelty or violence. There are no application fostering fee’s when deciding to take in a pet.

However, Stinecipher says “the only thing it would cost, of course, is the fees at home. For the food, we do give a little sample of our food that we feed just to kind of help transition them over to the new food. And then, of course, the bedding, the crates, whatever you would need at home.”

You can foster up to two pets at a time.

“Make sure if you want a large dog, you have to have a fenced-in yard or a way to walk them daily,” Stinecipher said. “And if it's a puppy, you would have to realize that there is a lot of responsibility that comes with fostering puppies because they are very needy.

