LUFKIN, Texas — Law enforcement in Lufkin have located an elderly woman, who is reportedly showing sings of dementia, who was last seen around 6:30 pm. on Saturday.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, officials located Nita Franks Cerna, 81, of Lufkin, at a family member's home in DeRidder, Louisiana.

The LPD would like to thank the public for their assistance in finding Cerna.