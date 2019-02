WHITE OAK, Texas — The White Oak Police Department has located a woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Lydia Guerrero was reported missing from her home around 4 p.m.

According to the WOPD, prior to being located, Guerrero was last seen on East Center Street wearing a gray hooded jacket, a white turtleneck, blue jeans and black shoes. She was also pushing a sliver walker.

The WOPD says Guerrero is safe.

East Mountain Baptist Church