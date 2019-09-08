JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been injured in an explosion at a natural gas well in Jasper County Friday morning.

Two people were flown by helicopter from the scene of the explosion according to Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman.

Another person was taken by ambulance to Silsbee where they were then flown to a hospital by helicopter he said.

The explosion, off County Road 607 between Buna and Kirbyville, was reported at about 10:40 a.m.

A fourth person who was injured was not transported to the hospital according to Newman.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.