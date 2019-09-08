JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been injured in an explosion at oil rig in Jasper County Friday morning.

Two people were flown by helicopter from the scene of the explosion, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman said.

Another person was taken by ambulance to Silsbee where they were then flown to a hospital by helicopter, he said. A fourth person who was injured was not transported to the hospital.

The explosion, off County Road 607 between Buna and Kirbyville, was reported at about 10:40 a.m.

Jasper County Emergency Management Coordinator Billy Ted Smith said the explosion happened at an oil rig owned by Jeffcoat Production, a company based in Spurger.

The company has not responded to requests for comments.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.